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Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar

St. Louis Cardinals • #21 LF

Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On June 22

Lars Nootbaar and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Nootbaar is hitting for a .280 BA, .362 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored nine runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (5-6) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.81 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lars Nootbaar

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