Landen Roupp And Giants Play Marlins On April 26

Roupp is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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