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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Dodgers On April 21

Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Roupp has -146 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp is 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.

The Dodgers are averaging 6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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