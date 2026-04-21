Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Dodgers On April 21

Roupp is 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up just one hit.

The Dodgers are averaging 6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

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