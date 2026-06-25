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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Play Athletics On June 25

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Athletics at Oracle Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Roupp has -150 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Roupp is 5-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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