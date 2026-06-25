Landen Roupp And Giants Play Athletics On June 25

Roupp is 5-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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