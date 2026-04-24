Lance McCullers And Astros Square Off Against Yankees On April 24

McCullers is 1-1 with a 6.20 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.