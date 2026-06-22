Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Twins On June 22

Tucker is hitting for a .234 BA, .331 OBP and .374 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 44 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 40 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Zebby Matthews (3-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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