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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Marlins On April 28

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, April 28 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Tucker has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .236 BA, .320 OBP and .364 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 20 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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