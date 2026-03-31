Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Guardians On March 31

Tucker had a .266 BA, .377 OBP and .464 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .841 and he scored 91 runs. In 597 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 73 runs. Tucker recorded 25 steals on 28 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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