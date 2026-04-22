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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Giants On April 22

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Tucker has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .244 BA, .333 OBP and .372 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 16 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.23 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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