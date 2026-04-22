Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Giants On April 22

Tucker is hitting for a .244 BA, .333 OBP and .372 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 16 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.23 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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