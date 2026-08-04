Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Cubs On Aug. 4

Tucker is hitting for a .240 BA, .339 OBP and .371 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 60 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 51 runs. Tucker has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Javier Assad (6-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.