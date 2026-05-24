Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Brewers On May 24

Tucker is hitting for a .247 BA, .353 OBP and .396 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 34 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.

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