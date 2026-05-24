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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Brewers On May 24

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Tucker has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .247 BA, .353 OBP and .396 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 34 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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