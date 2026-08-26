Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Braves On Aug. 26

Tucker is hitting for a .231 BA, .325 OBP and .362 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 71 runs. In 510 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Tucker has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

The Braves will look to AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.