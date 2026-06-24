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Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox

Kyle Teel

Chicago White Sox • #8 C

Kyle Teel And White Sox Play Guardians On June 24

Kyle Teel and the Chicago White Sox will face the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Teel has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Teel had a .273 BA, .375 OBP and .411 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .786 and he scored 38 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 35 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (2-8 with a 4.03 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Teel

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