Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Rockies On June 30

Stowers is hitting for a .228 BA, .320 OBP and .420 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 28 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his third of the season.

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