Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Rockies On June 29

Stowers is hitting for a .226 BA, .315 OBP and .416 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 25 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Sean Sullivan gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA and seven strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.

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