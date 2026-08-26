Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Red Sox On Aug. 26

Stowers is hitting for a .241 BA, .326 OBP and .459 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 44 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (16-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 25th of the season.

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