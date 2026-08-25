Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Red Sox On Aug. 25
Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Boston Red Sox at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .242 BA, .328 OBP and .462 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 44 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.