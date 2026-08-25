Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Red Sox On Aug. 25

Stowers is hitting for a .242 BA, .328 OBP and .462 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 44 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.