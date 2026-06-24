Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Rangers On June 24

Stowers is hitting for a .223 BA, .315 OBP and .417 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 25 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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