Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Rangers On June 23

Stowers is hitting for a .224 BA, .317 OBP and .418 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 25 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill makes his first start of the season for the Rangers.

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