Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Mets On May 24

Stowers is hitting for a .213 BA, .309 OBP and .343 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 15 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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