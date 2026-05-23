Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Mets On May 23

Stowers is hitting for a .221 BA, .319 OBP and .356 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 15 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (3-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.