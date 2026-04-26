Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Giants On April 26

Stowers had a .288 BA, .368 OBP and .544 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .912 and he scored 61 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 73 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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