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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Giants On April 26

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Stowers has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Stowers had a .288 BA, .368 OBP and .544 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .912 and he scored 61 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 73 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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