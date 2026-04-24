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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Giants On April 24

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Stowers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers had a .288 BA, .368 OBP and .544 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .912 and he scored 61 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 73 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Adrian Houser gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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