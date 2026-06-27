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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Cardinals On June 27

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Stowers has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .224 BA, .313 OBP and .421 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 25 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante (9-4) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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