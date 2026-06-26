Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Cardinals On June 26

Stowers is hitting for a .224 BA, .314 OBP and .424 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 25 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Michael McGreevy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.

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