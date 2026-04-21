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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Cardinals On April 21

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers had a .288 BA, .368 OBP and .544 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .912 and he scored 61 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 73 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.98 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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