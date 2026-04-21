Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Cardinals On April 21

Stowers had a .288 BA, .368 OBP and .544 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .912 and he scored 61 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 73 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.98 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

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