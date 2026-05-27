Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Blue Jays On May 27

Stowers is hitting for a .210 BA, .304 OBP and .345 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 16 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (4-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.