Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Blue Jays On May 26

Stowers is hitting for a .216 BA, .305 OBP and .353 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 16 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (2-1) starts for the Blue Jays, his third this season.

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