Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Blue Jays On May 25

Stowers is hitting for a .205 BA, .299 OBP and .330 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 15 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Trey Yesavage (2-1 with a 1.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.