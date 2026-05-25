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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Blue Jays On May 25

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, May 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Stowers has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .205 BA, .299 OBP and .330 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 15 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Trey Yesavage (2-1 with a 1.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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