Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Pirates On June 30

Schwarber is hitting for a .253 BA, .368 OBP and .586 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .954, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 55 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (3-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season.

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