Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Padres On May 27

Schwarber is hitting for a .232 BA, .350 OBP and .606 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .956, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (10th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season.

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