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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Padres On May 27

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .232 BA, .350 OBP and .606 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .956, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (10th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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