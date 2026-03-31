Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Nationals On March 31
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +230 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Schwarber had a .240 BA, .365 OBP and .563 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .928, which ranked 5th in MLB, and he scored 111 runs. In 724 plate appearances, he hit 56 home runs (2nd in MLB) and drove in 132 runs (1st in MLB). Schwarber recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.
PJ Poulin starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.