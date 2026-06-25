Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On June 25

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .367 OBP and .594 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .961, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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