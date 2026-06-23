FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Nationals On June 23

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +180 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .365 OBP and .594 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .959, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (6-6) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.45 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News