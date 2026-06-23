Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Nationals On June 23

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .365 OBP and .594 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .959, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (6-6) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.45 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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