Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Nationals On June 22

Schwarber is hitting for a .255 BA, .369 OBP and .603 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .972, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (10th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Mets.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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