Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 4

Schwarber is hitting for a .246 BA, .365 OBP and .532 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.94 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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