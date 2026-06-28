Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Mets On June 28

Schwarber is hitting for a .253 BA, .370 OBP and .584 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .955, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (16th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Cionel Perez makes his first start of the season for the Mets.

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