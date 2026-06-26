Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Mets On June 26

Schwarber is hitting for a .255 BA, .370 OBP and .593 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Mets have not named a starting pitcher.

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