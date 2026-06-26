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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Mets On June 26

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .255 BA, .370 OBP and .593 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Mets have not named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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