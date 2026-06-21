Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Mets On June 21

Schwarber is hitting for a .254 BA, .368 OBP and .595 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (14th in MLB). He smacked three homers in his previous appearance (going 4-for-5) in his last game against the Mets.

David Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.91 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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