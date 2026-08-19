Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 19

Schwarber is hitting for a .247 BA, .365 OBP and .531 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 541 plate appearances, he has hit 37 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (19th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Sandy Alcantara (13-7) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.43 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 170 2/3 innings pitched.

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