Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Giants On April 29

Schwarber is hitting for a .190 BA, .346 OBP and .505 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 18 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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