Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Giants On April 28

Schwarber is hitting for a .196 BA, .344 OBP and .520 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 17 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Braves.

The Giants will send Tyler Mahle (1-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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