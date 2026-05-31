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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Dodgers On May 31

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .238 BA, .350 OBP and .605 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .954, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (12th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.09 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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