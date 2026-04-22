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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Cubs On April 22

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .217 BA, .363 OBP and .554 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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