Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Cubs On April 21

Schwarber is hitting for a .213 BA, .357 OBP and .525 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .882 and he has scored 13 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Shota Imanaga (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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