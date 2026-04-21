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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Cubs On April 21

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .213 BA, .357 OBP and .525 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .882 and he has scored 13 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Shota Imanaga (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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