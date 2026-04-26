Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Braves On April 26

Schwarber is hitting for a .192 BA, .339 OBP and .495 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 16 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.