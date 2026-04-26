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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Braves On April 26

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .192 BA, .339 OBP and .495 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 16 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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