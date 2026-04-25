Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Braves On April 25

Schwarber is hitting for a .189 BA, .336 OBP and .484 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 15 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (3-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.

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