Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Braves On April 24

Schwarber is hitting for a .198 BA, .342 OBP and .505 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 15 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Braves will send Grant Holmes (1-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

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