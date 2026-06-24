Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play White Sox On June 24

Manzardo is hitting for a .231 BA, .323 OBP and .398 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 26 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.