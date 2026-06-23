Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play White Sox On June 23
Kyle Manzardo and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .235 BA, .324 OBP and .404 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 26 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.