Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play White Sox On June 23

Manzardo is hitting for a .235 BA, .324 OBP and .404 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 26 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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